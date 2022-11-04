Citigroup Cuts Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Price Target to $26.00

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLF has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.25.

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $3,599,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,778,500 shares in the company, valued at $171,710,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 3,116,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,982,000 after acquiring an additional 119,554 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 55.0% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 184,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 65,585 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 22.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 3,708.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 64,001 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

