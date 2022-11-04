Citigroup Lowers Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target to €64.00

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from €65.00 ($65.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Delivery Hero from €60.00 ($60.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Delivery Hero from €66.00 ($66.00) to €71.30 ($71.30) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Delivery Hero from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $146.07.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

