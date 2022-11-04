Citigroup Lowers IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of IGO from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from 11.00 to 13.25 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get IGO alerts:

IGO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IPGDF opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61. IGO has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $11.03.

About IGO

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.