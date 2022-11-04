Citigroup Trims Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Target Price to $40.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TDC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.11.

Teradata Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE TDC opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. Teradata has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $57.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after buying an additional 388,599 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,125,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,034,000 after buying an additional 201,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,438,000 after buying an additional 53,585 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 49.8% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,461,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,463,000 after purchasing an additional 818,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradata by 41.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 552,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

