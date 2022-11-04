Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 13,513 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 585.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 85.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $112.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 207.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.21. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.15.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

