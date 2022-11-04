Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 14,855 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,303.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Shopify were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 492.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Shopify by 7,158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 59,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 1,499.0% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $33.74 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

