Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,836 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

D opened at $69.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.77. The company has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

