Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $977,000 Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,369,000 after purchasing an additional 725,599 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.78.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,899,113. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $174.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.11 and a 200-day moving average of $215.41. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $454.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

