Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Burney Co. raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.00 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

