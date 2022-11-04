Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 169 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.1 %

PSX opened at $103.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.62. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 36.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 17.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

