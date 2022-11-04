Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 1,960 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Xylem were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Xylem by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Xylem by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Xylem by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $107.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $134.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.40 and its 200-day moving average is $87.91.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.40.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

