Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in CSX were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CSX by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,620,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CSX by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after buying an additional 3,390,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.31.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

