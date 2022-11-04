Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 232 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after buying an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,418,000 after buying an additional 1,023,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB opened at $122.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

