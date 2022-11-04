Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 539 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 46,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 653,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,224,000 after acquiring an additional 140,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 60,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,800 shares of company stock worth $7,494,933 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.28.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $68.03 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day moving average of $95.18.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.