Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 79,395.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 670,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $187,527,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.31.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $633.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $616.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $636.47. The company has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

