Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.53.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 72.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 294,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 123,763 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 65.8% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 44,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 53.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 22,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $489,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

