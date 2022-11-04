Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Price Target Cut to CHF 22

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 23 to CHF 22 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CLZNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clariant from CHF 18.50 to CHF 17 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Clariant from CHF 18.80 to CHF 17 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Clariant from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clariant presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get Clariant alerts:

Clariant Stock Performance

CLZNY opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. Clariant has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10.

Clariant Cuts Dividend

About Clariant

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3681 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.99%.

(Get Rating)

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.