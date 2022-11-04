Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Raised to $142.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.73% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on CLX. UBS Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.08.
Clorox Stock Up 0.4 %
Clorox stock opened at $138.23 on Wednesday. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
