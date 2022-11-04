Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Raised to $142.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CLX. UBS Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

Clorox Stock Up 0.4 %

Clorox stock opened at $138.23 on Wednesday. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

