CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives $66.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

CMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 409.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.33.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

