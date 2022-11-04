Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CGEAF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$112.50 to C$102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$96.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CGEAF opened at $49.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.31. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of $47.31 and a twelve month high of $91.08.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

