Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) PT Lowered to $40.00 at DA Davidson

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cohu’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohu in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Cohu Stock Down 2.8 %

COHU opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. Cohu has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $39.86.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 769 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $25,646.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,083 shares in the company, valued at $869,868.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,629.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $25,646.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,083 shares in the company, valued at $869,868.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Cohu by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Cohu by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cohu

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Further Reading

