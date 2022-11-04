Comparing Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) & Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) and Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Vinci Partners Investments has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janus Henderson Group has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vinci Partners Investments and Janus Henderson Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Janus Henderson Group 5 3 0 0 1.38

Valuation & Earnings

Janus Henderson Group has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential downside of 12.63%. Given Janus Henderson Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Janus Henderson Group is more favorable than Vinci Partners Investments.

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Janus Henderson Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $86.27 million 6.77 $38.66 million $0.67 15.70 Janus Henderson Group $2.77 billion 1.28 $622.10 million $2.46 8.72

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments. Janus Henderson Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Janus Henderson Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments 46.16% 14.93% 13.11% Janus Henderson Group 17.16% 11.27% 7.65%

Dividends

Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Janus Henderson Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 101.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Janus Henderson Group pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Janus Henderson Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Janus Henderson Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group beats Vinci Partners Investments on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

