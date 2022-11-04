Compass Point Lowers Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target to $28.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Compass Point to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PEB has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.85%.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,902.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after acquiring an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,228,000 after acquiring an additional 636,463 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,821,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,322,000 after acquiring an additional 776,243 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,690,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,630,000 after acquiring an additional 90,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,203,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,519,000 after acquiring an additional 180,079 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Stories

