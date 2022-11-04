Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 2,902 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Alteryx worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 54.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 798.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 14.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx Stock Performance

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $81.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 75.48% and a negative net margin of 48.42%. The company had revenue of $180.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.