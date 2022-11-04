Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 73,322 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 73,322 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $12,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after buying an additional 1,691,006 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,082,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,980,792,000 after purchasing an additional 730,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $88,335,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,759 shares of company stock worth $2,889,527 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $134.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $165.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.10 and a 200 day moving average of $126.20.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.