Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,327 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

DLR stock opened at $94.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.