Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 337.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,770 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $14,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,499 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,269.3% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,195,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,274 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $37,218,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,608,000 after purchasing an additional 490,883 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE DD opened at $59.61 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

