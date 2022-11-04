Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 4,600 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.65% of MAG Silver worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MAG Silver by 13.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,751,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,826,000 after purchasing an additional 566,717 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in MAG Silver by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

MAG Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 165.27 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $21.73.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02.

MAG Silver Profile

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.