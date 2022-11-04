Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 80,400 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.06% of SilverCrest Metals worth $9,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 41.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter valued at $374,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 229,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 22.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

About SilverCrest Metals

NYSEMKT SILV opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 14.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36.

(Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Articles

