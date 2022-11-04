Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,230,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $13,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.72.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.95. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $9.18.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 48.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

