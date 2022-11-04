Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 733,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,979 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $10,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Nutanix by 33.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Nutanix by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $1,499,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $255,623.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,784.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,250,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,546. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.14 million. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTNX. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Nutanix to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nutanix to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

