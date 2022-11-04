Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 224.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,345 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of CenterPoint Energy worth $11,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1,223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNP. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.85. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.