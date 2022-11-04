Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2,686.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,830 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Brown & Brown worth $13,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BRO opened at $56.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

