Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 381.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,069,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.36% of BlackBerry worth $11,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackBerry by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,737,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,862,000 after acquiring an additional 412,229 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its position in BlackBerry by 1.2% during the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 13,051,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,364,000 after purchasing an additional 149,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 138.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,870 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in BlackBerry by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,392,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after buying an additional 270,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,195,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after buying an additional 556,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $76,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,758.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $76,486.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,758.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,242 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $42,281.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,661.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock worth $194,846 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BB opened at $4.27 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.80 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

