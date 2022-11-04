Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $10.03 Million Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 1,242.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 790,982 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 732,048 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $10,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 105.8% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAL. Argus downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Melius started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.48. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

