Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $10.88 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 227.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,877 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $10,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 11.2% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 28,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 0.8% during the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 150,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,300,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 22,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $505,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $129.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.67 and a 200-day moving average of $167.78. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 158.06%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

