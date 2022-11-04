Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $10.96 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,238 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 618,125 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $542,688,000 after buying an additional 155,051 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

