Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $12.05 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,439 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $12,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,948,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,109 shares of company stock worth $12,331,077 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $72.82 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average of $67.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

