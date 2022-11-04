Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $12.61 Million Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 793.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,067 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.28% of Wayfair worth $12,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in W. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Wayfair by 7.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Wayfair by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 207,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 58,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Wayfair by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $42,937.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,135 shares in the company, valued at $5,792,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $196,707.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,390.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $42,937.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,135 shares in the company, valued at $5,792,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,126. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of W opened at $37.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $298.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. William Blair started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.04.

Wayfair Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

