Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $8.13 Million Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,854 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,703,000 after purchasing an additional 33,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,381,000 after buying an additional 26,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after buying an additional 564,367 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,157,000 after acquiring an additional 195,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $50.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,270.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Parker William Rush sold 27,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,422,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,044 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Parker William Rush sold 27,363 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,882,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A B. Krongard sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $5,219,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,851 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,866.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,258,904. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

