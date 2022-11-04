Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

Shares of PNC opened at $153.31 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

