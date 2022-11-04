Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 122.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,968 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.28% of Bloom Energy worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 229,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 40,925 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

In other news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $25,583.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $25,583.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,199 shares of company stock worth $1,481,429. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BE stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.88. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

