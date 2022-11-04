Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $8.45 Million in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,816,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 438.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,317,000 after acquiring an additional 533,936 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,384,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,908,000 after acquiring an additional 514,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after acquiring an additional 366,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 525.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 107,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $73.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 44.47%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

