Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 194,234 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 681.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,718 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 194,234 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 23,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 14,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EBAY. UBS Group increased their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

