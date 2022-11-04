Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 8,606 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of United Therapeutics worth $14,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $265.42 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $270.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total transaction of $787,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at $637,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total transaction of $787,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,965.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,836 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

