Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,494 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 19,002 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at $50,467,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Gray sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,093 shares of company stock worth $8,893,056 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JAZZ stock opened at $145.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $932.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 25.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.