Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,276,029 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 900,022 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $14,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 194,236,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,874,344,000 after buying an additional 6,558,516 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,343,000 after purchasing an additional 826,668 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,458,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,197,000 after purchasing an additional 616,595 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,179,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $150,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,279,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,390,000 after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.
