Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 107,680 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 28.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 107,680 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 44,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIL. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of GIL opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $895.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.