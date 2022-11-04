Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,674 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $68.03 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.28.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,494,933. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.