Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 329 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 17.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Pinduoduo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 143,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at $10,328,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $56.97 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $95.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average of $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. HSBC upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

